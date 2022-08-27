J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.90 million, a P/E ratio of 202.78 and a beta of 1.31. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $157.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.80 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.