Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

