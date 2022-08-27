JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) versus Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head-To-Head Survey

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFrog and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $206.68 million 10.40 -$64.20 million ($0.88) -25.08 Intuit $12.73 billion 9.94 $2.06 billion $7.25 61.86

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -35.44% -9.60% -7.19% Intuit 16.23% 17.15% 10.41%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares JFrog and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

JFrog has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JFrog and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 2 4 0 2.67 Intuit 0 0 20 0 3.00

JFrog currently has a consensus target price of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $575.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Intuit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of JFrog shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuit beats JFrog on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

