Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.21.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

