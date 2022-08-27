Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $106.78 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

