Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,579 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of MGK stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.
