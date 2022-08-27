Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $98,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $31,508,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $24,681,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.