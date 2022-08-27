Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 963 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

