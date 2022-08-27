JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on J. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).
