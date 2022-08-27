JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.54) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.32 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company has a market capitalization of £883.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

About John Wood Group

In related news, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($14,028.88). In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.77), for a total value of £11,610.30 ($14,028.88). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,938.

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

