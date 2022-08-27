JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).
John Wood Group Stock Performance
Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.54) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.32 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company has a market capitalization of £883.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.36.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
