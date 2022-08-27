JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.60

Shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.60 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.52). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 25,033 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 84.30 and a current ratio of 84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.62 million and a P/E ratio of 485.59.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other news, insider Katrina Hart acquired 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.65 ($24,146.51).

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

