Justin J. Mcanear Sells 987 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

