KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

NYSE:KBH opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

