KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.20 on Thursday. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of KE by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,614,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of KE by 360.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after buying an additional 10,519,869 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,002,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KE by 523.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.