KeyCorp Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $264.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 5.6 %

ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,469,000 after buying an additional 121,108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 69,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.