King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,413 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 309.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,215,000 after buying an additional 207,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

About Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

