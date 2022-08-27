King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Avient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

