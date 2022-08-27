King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,150,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $453.31 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.31.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

