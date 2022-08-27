King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,459,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

