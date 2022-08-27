King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.50 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

