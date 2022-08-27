King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $226.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.84 and a 1 year high of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

