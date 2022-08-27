King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,970 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after buying an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

