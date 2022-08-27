King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA stock opened at $359.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.