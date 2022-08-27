King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 893.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.89.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

