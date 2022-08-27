King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 18,049 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.40% of eGain worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in eGain by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 0.32. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

