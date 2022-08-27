King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 413 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,256. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

