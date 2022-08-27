King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 550 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

