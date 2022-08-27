Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.25. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 91,869 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $869.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $738,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3,166.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 1,042,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.