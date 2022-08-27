Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

