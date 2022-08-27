La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LZB opened at $27.20 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

