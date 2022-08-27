Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 6,707 Shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Future Health ESG worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth about $9,554,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHLT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

