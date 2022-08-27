Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 71,654 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.36% of Nautilus worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 845.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nautilus

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nautilus Price Performance

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Nautilus Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.