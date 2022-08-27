Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 25,202 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNY opened at $11.01 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

