Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,144 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,724 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.