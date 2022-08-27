Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of AltEnergy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $9.98 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

AltEnergy Acquisition Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

