Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,075 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 968,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 864,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 228,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 384,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 258,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.