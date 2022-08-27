Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

