Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 30,000 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,526,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ ACABU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

