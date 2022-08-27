Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $345,000 Stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Recharge Acquisition worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 300,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recharge Acquisition by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,276,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301,799 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCHG stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

