Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECF. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ECF stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.