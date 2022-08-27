Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $280,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $10.61 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.72%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

