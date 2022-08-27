Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $302,000 in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWUPU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,521,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,409,000.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PWUPU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.