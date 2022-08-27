Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $356,000 in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the fourth quarter worth $2,958,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at $5,288,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Price Performance

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

