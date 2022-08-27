Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,312 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 66,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $154,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $4.75 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.