Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $410,000 Investment in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.79% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 922,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

SANB opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.