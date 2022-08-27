Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $442,000 Investment in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $7,150,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,468,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ OHAA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.