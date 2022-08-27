Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Municipal Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE VKQ opened at $10.22 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.