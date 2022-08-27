Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 29,210 Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Perception Capital Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $3,138,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

PCCT opened at $10.14 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Perception Capital Corp. II Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

