Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 1,953.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146,246 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 110,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LFG opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.90. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Archaea Energy

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

