LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,550.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $20,550.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085623 BTC.

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,388,793 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

